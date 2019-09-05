PRINCETON – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop and search yielded controlled substances and a firearm in the possession of a convicted felon, the Princeton Police Department announced Thursday.
The case started at approximately 8:46 p.m. Wednesday when Patrolman W.W. McGuire was patrolling the Low Gap Road area and saw a Ford Focus hatchback traveling south, according to a statement issued by the Princeton Police. McGuire saw that the Ford's exhaust was defective and not secure on it.
McGuire initiated a traffic stop on White Oak Drive, according to the report. After making contact with the driver, Robert Dove, no age or address available and the passenger, Johnny Thomas, no age or address available, McGuire asked Dove to step out of the vehicle "due to his nervous and uncertain nature."
"This officer also asked Thomas to step out of the vehicle so he could ensure officer safety and conduct a weapons pat down of these individuals," McGuire said in his report. "During the course of the traffic stop a white crystal like substance consistent to Methamphetamine was found. While this officer was conducting an inventory of this vehicle before being towed from the scene a P-C 9 mm semi-automatic along with numerous rounds of ammunition was located."
Mercer County 911 advised McGuire that Dove was a convicted felon, according to the report. Both Dove and Thomas were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, and Dove was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.