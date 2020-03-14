PRINCETON — Two individuals were arrested Friday on drug possession charges after the Princeton Police Department responded to a call about people being harassed at a local shopping center.
Patrolman W.W. McGuire and Sgt. C.C. Butler responded at about 6:05 p.m. to an area near Anytime Fitness in the Kroger Shopping Center in reference to two white males harassing the gym’s patrons as they came in and out of the door. McGuire said in his report that he saw two white males in a red sedan parked outside the gym when he arrived.
When McGuire and Butler made contact with the individuals, they noticed one of them shoving “unknown items into the crack in the back seat,” according to the report.
Both men were detained and patted down. Officers then searched the vehicle and discovered 25 Xanax tablets, approximately 1 gram of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, one orange square consistent with suboxone, and three to five tablets identified as buprenorphine, according to the report. All of the substances were contained in small individual plastic bags. Over 100 very small plastic bags and $25 in small domination bills were recovered.
Ricky Rocchi and Joey Surface, no ages or addresses available, were placed under arrest for possession with intent to deliver four separate controlled substances, according to the arrest report.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
