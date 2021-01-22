PRINCETON – Two people were facing charges of robbery and attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that was reported Jan. 15 in the Strawberry Loop Road area near Princeton.
Amy Mitchem, 20, of Bluefield has been charged with "robbery or attempted robbery" and principal in the second degree in relation to a shooting reported after midnight on Jan. 14, according a criminal complaint filed by Lt. M.T. Hatfield of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
After an investigation, the person who was found shot, Timothy Gibbs, no age or address available, was arrested Friday in Welch by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. Gibbs, who was on federal probation, was being arraigned in McDowell County Magistrate Court.
Gibbs is facing charges including first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree murder, six counts of wanton endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a felon, Sommers said. Gibbs had been hospitalized at Charleston Area Medical Center.
Gibbs told investigators after the shooting that he was walking from the area of the country store at the intersection of Maple Acres Road and Glenwood Park Road. He said that when he arrived at Strawberry Loop, he was confronted by a male individual who "attempted to rob him and steal his cellphone," and that he was shot after a fight started and the male "produced a firearm and Gibbs was shot," Hatfield said in his report.
A search of Mitchem's cellphone which was conducted after a search warrant was obtained showed that Mitchem and Gibbs had "conspired together" to lure a Bluefield man to Strawberry Loop Road, and "Timothy's intent was to commit robbery," Hatfield said.
The Bluefield man, who was located with assistance from the Bluefield Police Department, told investigators that somebody had shot at him when he went to Strawberry Loop, and that he had returned fire. Sommers said this man was not facing charges.
Mitchem is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
