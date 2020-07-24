PRINCETON — Two men have been arrested in Mercer County in connection with a national theft ring involving stolen recreational vehicles.
At approximatley 1 a.m. Friday, four RV campers were stolen from Roy’s RV’s in Randolph County. These RV’s, pulled by four separate pick-up trucks, ran the North Beckley Toll Plaza at 4:30 a.m. without paying their toll, according to Sgt. D. M. McMillan, West Virginia Turnpike Authority Detachment Commander with the West Virginia State Police
Cpl. D.R. White and Sgt. T.A. Bowers were able to locate and stop two of the four trucks at the 14 mile marker in Mercer County Friday morning.
McMillan said these two trucks/RV’s were being operated by two Hispanic males. The RV’s were believed to have been enroute to West Palm Beach, Florida. McMillan said two males were taken into custody and the trucks/RV’s were secured. He said this theft and arrest is still under investigation at this time, however, it is being connected to a national theft ring involving stolen RV’s being obtained throughout Southeastern United States and shipped to foreign countries.
The total amount of property stolen is valued at $220,863. The total amount of property recovered is valued at $145,260.
