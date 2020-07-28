WELCH — Two men were arrested early Monday morning in McDowell County and charged with drug possession after deputies conducted a traffic stop near Premier.
The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. when deputies made on traffic stop on U.S. Route 52 near Premier, a community near Welch, according to Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested Jerry Jerome McKneely, 32. of Omar. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II-controlled substance, felony conspiracy and driving suspended he was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a $56,000 bond was set.
Anthony Rauch, 42,of Mingo County was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II-controlled substance, felony conspiracy and driving suspended he was arraigned before Magistrate Cox and a $55,000 bond was set.
Both McKneely and Rauch were remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.