BLUEFIELD — Two people are facing multiple charges including robbery and violent crimes against the elderly after a woman was struck on the head and robbed of her purse outside the Mercer Mall.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched after receiving a call about a purse snatching incident outside the mall, according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective M.S. Horn. The deputies spoke with a 66-year-old woman who said she walked to her vehicle and placed bags in it. She then opened the driver’s side door and was struck on the head.
The mall’s security videos were reviewed after the Dec. 6 incident and mall staff found the purse in a trash can, Horn stated. Horn later found the two suspects in a black SUV parked outside the mall. Other deputies found the victim’s credit card’s on the vehicle floor board area.
The suspects were identified as Jordyn Erone Finney, 21, of St. Albans and Amir Lavon Stewart, 19, of Gary, Horn said. Both were charged with felonies including conspiring to commit a felony, robbery, assault during the commission of a felony, and violent crimes against the elderly.
Finney and Stewart were remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver in lieu of $100,000 cash or surety bonds.
Deputy D.A. Calloway, Deputy Moore, Deputy L.L. Addair and Lt. J.J. Ruble also responded to the call.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.