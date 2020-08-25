WELCH — Two people are facing drug possession charges after separate traffic stops conducted by McDowell County Sheriff’s Department deputies led to their arrest.
Deputies conducted two early morning traffic stops in the Welch area Sunday, according to Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy.
One of the stops involved Alicia Rowe, no age available of Berwind. During the stop, deputies found a quantity of heroin and methamphetamine, and Rowe was placed under arrest, Muncy said Monday.
Rowe was charged with no seatbelt, unlawful possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Muncy said. She was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a $2,000 bond was set. She was later released on bond.
The second traffic stop was conducted on Derrick Matney, no age available, of Caretta. After an investigation, deputies found a large amount of heroin and crack cocaine, Muncy stated.
Matney was arrested and charged with failure to yield at a stop sign, DUI, driving revoked DUI, battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance, Muncy said.
Matney was arraigned before Magistrate Mitchell and a $52,000 bond was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County holding unit pending transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.