PEMBROKE, Va. – A Virginia man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after the Giles County Sheriff's Office received a report about a person who had been shot near Pembroke,Va.
The sheriff's office received the call about 1:17 a.m. about a subject who had been shot in the 500 block of Painter School Road in Pembroke. Shortly before 2 a.m. responding deputies found a pickup truck that was occupied by 51 year-old Angela Denise Boyd of New Castle, according to the sheriff's office.
The truck had stopped on private property off of Painter School Road near Royal Drive. Deputies were made aware that 44 year-old William Dee Martin, of Newport, had fled from the pickup truck prior to their arrival.
Officers from Narrows, Pearisburg, Pembroke, and the Virginia State Police assisted deputies with forming a perimeter around the area where Martin was last seen, according to the sheriff's office. At 7:22 a.m. a deputy on roving patrol spotted a subject walking around 3/4 of a mile from the original scene. A State Police Tactical Unit was able to take Martin into custody at 7:40 a.m. without incident.
The victim, who was not being identified Tuesday, was treated and released from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. Boyd was also arrested. Both Boyd and Martin were charged with breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to break and enter, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The investigation is ongoing; however, there is no longer a threat to public safety. The sheriff's office thanked local and state partners for their assistance.
