WELCH – Two people were arrested after deputies responded to a complaint about somebody throwing an object over the McDowell County Correctional Center's fence
Deputies were dispatched about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after getting a call about a person tossing an object over the correctional center's fence, according to Chief Deputy James "Boomer" Muncy of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived, they found that the person had already left and while doing so had struck two vehicles in the parking lot while trying to escape, Muncy stated Wednesday in a press release.
Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle's driver during a traffic stop. Christina Rogers, 23, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance (Suboxone), introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of destruction of property. Muncy said.
Rogers was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a $27,000 bond was set, Muncy stated. She was remanded into the McDowell County Holding Unit pending transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Working with the correctional officers, deputies arrested an inmate, Darius Wright, and charged with felony conspiracy, felony aiding and escape and other offenses, Muncy said. He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a $10,000 bond was set. He was remanded into the correctional facility to await trial.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.