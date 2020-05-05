PRINCETON — Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a vacant Princeton home which is undergoing renovations.
The Princeton Police Department received a call about 9:30 a.m. May 2 about a breaking and entry at an Oliver Street home, according to Sgt. J.L. Faris.
Faris, who said he was the first on the scene, saw to male subjects running from the back yard. One, Jakobi Canterbury, surrendered. The second suspect, Cory Cordle, no age or address available, ran and was caught after a brief foot pursuit.
Cordle was facing charges including entry of a structure other than a dwelling, petty larceny, fleeing on foot and obstruction, Faris said. There was no record Monday of Cordle being at the Southern Regional Jail.
Canterbury was charged with entering a building other than a dwelling and petty larceny. He was being held at the regional jail on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
Nobody was living at the home, which is currently being remodeled, Faris said.
