West Virginia Turnpike toll booths are getting “critical upgrades” in technology soon to allow for smoother, faster toll collections.
The WV Parkways Authority awarded a contract for $24.5 million Wednesday to technology company TransCore to provide the upgrades.
“This is probably the single biggest project Parkways has done in 20 years,” Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the Parkways Authority, said in the announcement. “The ultimate goal is to enhance the overall patron experience both on the roadside and with the customer service center on the West Virginia Turnpike.”
The contract includes installation of state-of-the-art technology to expand E-ZPass and other forms of electronic payment to potentially allow cashless toll payments at all turnpike toll booths if the Authority decides to pursue this in the future.
The project will also include upgrades to the turnpike customer service software to make it easier and more efficient for customers to apply for an E-ZPass or transact other business with the Parkways Authority.
License plate cameras will also be installed at every toll booth to bill motorists who fail to pay their tolls.
The E-ZPass is a payment system that includes a transponder in vehicles that allows pass-throughs without stopping to pay tolls. An E-ZPass allows unlimited use of the turnpike for a year without tolls and costs $26.25 a year, plus a one-time fee of $13 for a transponder.
Miller said the E-ZPass can almost pay for itself with a single trip on the Turnpike since one round trip from Princeton to Charleston costs a total of $25.50 with the $4.25 fee at each of the three tolls both ways.
Miller said the new technology will also allow tolls booths to accept payments from transponder systems other than E-ZPass as those systems are developed, further preparing for the future.
Full implementation of the new system is expected to take 18 months.
Parkways has been working with TransCore since 1997.
“TransCore has worked in close partnership with the West Virginia Parkways Authority for decades to provide highly accurate and reliable toll system technology and services,” said TransCore President Tracy Marks in the announcement. “We are honored that the Authority has again placed their trust in us to deploy the most advanced roadside and back-office toll system technology available in the industry. TransCore’s robust and scalable technology will support the Authority for many more decades as they continuously enhance the safety and efficiency of travel for their customers through the Mountain State.”
