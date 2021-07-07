CHARLESTON — Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike during the July 4th holiday weekend showed how restless people have been during the pandemic.
Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said traffic on the turnpike last weekend was the heaviest it’s been since July 4, 2010.
“It was a huge Fourth of July period,” Miller said. “People are just ready to get out and travel.”
Between Thursday, July 1, and Monday, the turnpike saw 668,004 vehicles pass through the toll booths, he said. Since the Fourth of July falls on different days of the week, Parkways typically looks at the five days surrounding the holiday in determining traffic counts.
“The Fourth fell on a weekend, and a lot of people had Monday off,” Miller said. Although the Fourth was on a Saturday last year, figures were 28 percent higher this year.
“Last year’s travel was severely affected by the pandemic,” he said.
Last summer, most of the country was in some form of lockdown with crowd sizes limited and many public entertainment venues closed.
Many travelers went on vacation the weekend before the Fourth of July, and came home the weekend after, Miller said. Between Sunday, June 27 and Monday, July 5, more than 1.12 million vehicles used the turnpike.
Despite the heavy travel, all went well.
With such high traffic volumes, travelers only experienced scattered, minor delays, Miller said, adding that Parkways officials posted flaggers in toll areas to help direct traffic, put on extra shifts, and coordinated with West Virginia State Police and the state Courtesy Patrol to provide the safest, fastest experience possible.
“Everyone was ready for it,” he said. “We didn’t really have any significant backups.”
Air travel bounced back as well around the country.
According to the TSA (Transportation Security Administration), 2.16 million traveled by air on July 5, compared to 755,555 the same day last year.
However, this year’s number on that day was still below 2019, which saw 2.7 million travelers.
Although final statistics were not yet available Tuesday, the AAA had predicted record numbers of auto travel around the country.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.