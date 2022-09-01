PRINCETON — Although highways are not quite as busy on Labor Day weekend as on the July 4th holiday, the West Virginia Turnpike is still expecting a lot of traffic over the upcoming holiday.
Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said about 400,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the toll booths over the four-day Labor Day weekend.
“Labor Day weekend typically isn’t as big a weekend for summer travel as July 4 weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” he said, but Friday and Monday especially will be big travel days, and plans are made to be ready.
“We still plan for this as we do other holiday weekends and staff accordingly throughout our tolling operations with collectors and traffic flaggers, Courtesy Patrol units & State Police Troop 7,” Miller said. “Peak travel times on Friday will begin around noon and continue throughout the evening, whereas Monday we will see higher traffic volume starting earlier in the day and continue into the early evening,”
As a comparison, nearly 1.35 million vehicles drove the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11 days surrounding the July 4 holiday.
“The weekend before and after July 4 is the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year,” Miller said. “Traffic was exactly as we expected it would be. We were properly staffed, we were ready for it, and operations ran efficiently.”
Regardless of whether it’s a busy weekend, the least expensive way to use the turnpike is to purchase an E-ZPass.
Turnpike tolls went up a few years ago, from $2 at each toll plaza per passenger car to $4. With three toll plazas, that means a round trip from Princeton to Charleston costs $24.
Miller said the E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan allows drivers of passenger cars unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike for an annual fee of $26.25, plus a one-time fee of $13 for an E-ZPass transponder.
All Turnpike toll booths are set up to accept E-ZPass, allowing E-ZPass holders a quicker trip through the toll booth.
“The benefits of the West Virginia E-ZPass program far exceed the cost, particularly compared to any other national toll discount program that exists,” Miller said. “After just two round trips on the West Virginia Turnpike, the E-ZPass pays for itself.”
To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, visit www.wvturnpike.com. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.