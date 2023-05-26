About 600,000 vehicles are expected to use the West Virginia Turnpike this Memorial Day weekend, and officials say all is being done to make sure the high volume of traffic can be handled.
That includes using more toll booths.
Steve Maynard, the West Virginia Parkways Authority Director of Tolls, said there will be increased coverage of toll collectors at each plaza to ensure no backups.
“We will have all lanes open,” Maynard said in a statement regarding preparations. “Even if a collector takes a break, there is another collector there to take over. All lanes will be open every day.”
The weekend is considered Thursday through Monday.
Between 125,000 and 130,000 vehicles were forecast to pass through the turnpike on Thursday, and another 146,000 to 153,000 vehicles today.
The forecast for Saturday is between 110,000 travelers and 115,000 travelers while Sunday should see the lowest travel day of the holiday weekend at 85,000 to 90,000 vehicles.
Monday, Memorial Day, is expected to have between 125,000 to 130,000.
Maynard said there will be at least one E-ZPass lane northbound and at least one E-ZPass lane southbound at each of the three plazas.
The turnpike also has the ability to flip lanes should one direction be busier than the other.
Tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza without an E-ZPass.
Visit the West Virginia Parkways Authority website at transportation.wv.gov/TURNPIKE to learn how to obtain and E-ZPass.
The long Thanksgiving weekend is usually the busiest of the year on the turnpike.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
