PRINCETON — Voters in two Mercer County municipalities started casting their ballots Wednesday when early voting polls opened at several locations.
Turnouts on the first day of early voting is usually light, the city clerks in Princeton and Bluefield said.
“It’s been moderate,” City Clerk Kenneth Clay of Princeton said before the close of business Wednesday. “We’ve had 14 voters across the city, and that’s not bad for the first day.”
In Bluefield, City Clerk Robert Luther said that about 13 residents voted Wednesday, and that more tend to arrive when the final day of early voting is approaching.
The municipal elections in Princeton and Bluefield are set for June 1.
In Princeton, four Ward seats are on the ballot for city council.
Ward I incumbent Jacqueline “Jackie” Rucker is being challenged by Jeff Lankford. Incumbent Councilman Marshall Lytton from Ward II is running unopposed.
In Ward III, Paula Powell King is running against James R. Hawkins to fill the seat vacated by Vice Mayor James Harvey, who did not run for reelection.
Incumbent Councilman Joe Allen is running unopposed in Ward IV.
The City of Princeton will conduct a no-excuse early voting until Saturday, May 29 at the new Municipal Building along 800 Bee Street.
Voting will occur during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on the two Saturdays of May 22 and May 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Any resident voter of the city may vote early, in person, without stating a reason.
Voting on June 1 will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• Ward I voters will go to Princeton Recreation Center, 201 Morrison Drive, Meeting Room.
• Ward II residents can cast their votes at First United Methodist Church, Park Ave. & Center St., Activity Center.
• In Ward III voters will go to the Church of Christ lobby, East Main Street & Ingleside Road.
• Ward IV residents will vote at the Burke Memorial Baptist Church gymnasium on Oliver Avenue.
Across the county in Bluefield, two of the three Bluefield City Board district seats are being contested.
In District I, incumbent Barbara Thompson Smith is being challenged by three candidates: Garry D. Moore Sr., Danny Hampton and Treyvon Shaun Simmons.
In District III, Daniel Wells, who was recently appointed to the seat after Robb Williams resigned after moving to Princeton, is facing Dassa Giles, Kyle Croye and Greg Saunders.
The only incumbent to face no opposition is Mayor Ron Martin, who represents District II. Two at-large city board seats, held by Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles, are not up for election until 2023.
Early voting at Bluefield City Hall ends Saturday, May 29, at 5 p.m.
On June 1, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Herb Simms Center on Stadium Drive.
District I includes precincts 14, 15 and 20; District II, precincts 27 and 36; and District III, precincts 28, 31 and 32.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.