The Tug River Health Association will be receiving a more than $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to strengthen healthcare services in West Virginia, the state’s senators announced Thursday.
The Tug River Health Association will receive $1,664,105 and Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers will receive a $1,749,862 grant. The HHS Health Center Cluster Program provides funding to health centers across the country to strengthen job training and technical assistance projects.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that a grant of $3,435,067 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) would strengthen healthcare services in West Virginia. The funding will support job training and technical assistance at the the Tug River Health Association and the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers as well as bolster maternal and child health services throughout the state.
“Our healthcare providers continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and we must ensure they have the resources they need to support healthy, safe communities,” Manchin said. “I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3.4 million to strengthen job training services and technical assistance projects at the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers and the Tug River Health Association, as well as enhance maternal and child health services throughout the state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure quality, affordable health services for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”
“This vital funding empowers health care workers across West Virginia to continue and improve their services across the state,” Capito stated. “HHS’s multi-million dollar investment will improve the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Tug River Health Association and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to educate workers and help new parents get access to what they need. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this funding offers our state.”
The HHS Maternal and Child Health Improvement Projects Program provides funding to states and non-profit organizations across the country to help provide critical maternal and child health services, including parental education, pregnancy support and home visit resources. Under this program, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will receive $21,100.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
