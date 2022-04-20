PRINCETON — Questions about registering, updating registration or getting absentee ballots kept local officials busy during the last day for registering to vote before the May primary election.
Tuesday was the deadline for registering to vote before the May 10 primary.
“It’s been pretty busy,” Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said. “We’ve had at least 40 calls, but phone and in person. A couple of those were new registers. Several were party changes, several, and most were absentee ballot requests. and then after today the registrations are frozen until well after the primary.”
People who didn’t register in time for the May 10 primary election can still register later to participate in the Nov. 8 general election, Moye said.
“If they want to, they can get a registration application and we’ll input it as soon as we can after the primary,” he said. “It should be a big (general election) and we’ll take extra precautions to notify them about the constitutional amendment change. That’s going to be on the general election’s ballot. That should draw a lot of attention and a lot of voters, and should.
The proposed amendment change deals with taxation, mostly property taxes, Moye said.
County residents can check their voter registration status at www mercervotes com.
The county clerk’s office still needs new poll workers for the May election.
“We will prequalify them and direct them to a poll-school, which is a requirement. The school pay is $50 and Election Day is $150, plus they become part of a historical event, an election,” Moye said. “Our poll-workers are an elite group of dedicated professionals, who are vital to the election process. We have the best poll-workers in the state.”
“Anyone interested should call 304-487-8338 or 8339,” he stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.