PRINCETON — Today is the last day West Virginians can register to vote before the upcoming November primary election, but there is still time to register before the day is over.
“The voter registration deadline is Oct. 18, so anybody who hasn’t voted in the last few elections, they need to call our office to see where they stand or go to our website to see if they’re still registered.” said Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye.
The Mercer County Clerk’s Office website is at mercervotes.com on the internet. Moye said not many people have been coming in to register.
“We’ve had maybe two or three today, but they had other business in the courthouse so they decided to come in and check their registration,” he said Monday. “It’s been kind of slow today, but there seems to be a lot of interest in the amendments. Amendment 2 is generating the most interest, but people are making sure they’re registered to vote so they can cast their vote for or against the amendment.”
People who register over the internet will need identification when they go to the polls, Moye said.
This identification should show their physical address.
“Preferably a photo ID, but there are non-photo IDs,” he stated. “Health insurance cards, utility bills, hunting licenses, Medicare cards, Social Security cards, birth certificates, SNAP cards (West Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).”
Acceptable photo IDs include driver’s licenses from West Virginia or another state, student ID cards and conceal carry permits.
“Anyway, we will not refuse anyone the opportunity to vote, but we need evidence of identification for it to count,” Moye said.
Over the last 10 days, Mercer County had 100 new voters. Sixteen of them were Democrats, 35 were Republicans, 45 were independent or no party, and one other, Moye said.
In McDowell County, residents can go to the McDowell County Clerk’s Office or go to the West Virginia Secretary of State Office’s website to register.
People have until midnight today to register, said Deputy Clerk Linda White. The application would be processed Wednesday.
A few citizens in nearby Monroe County has been registering or updating their registration, said County Clerk Donald J. Evans.
People can register at the Monroe County Courthouse or visit the county’s website, which as a link to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
A voter registration form must be in the possession of a county clerk by Tuesday for people who register in person, representatives of Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office said.
Registration may also be completed by mail, and that must be received or postmarked by Tuesday. Voters may also register online by the close of business of their county clerk’s office.
Voters can download a mail-in form, register online or find the county clerk’s contact information at GoVoteWV.com.
Warner said anyone who has moved, changed their name since the last election or wants to change party affiliation may update their registration by today.
Warner’s office and county clerks around the state held more than 100 voter registration drives during the month of September. A total of 5,326 people in the state registered last month, Warner said.
Absentee voting began Sept. 23. Early in-person voting in West Virginia starts Oct. 26 and continues through Nov. 5.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.