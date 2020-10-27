By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH – The Trump Administration announced Tuesday the award of a $49,800 Community Facilities Grant to the McDowell County Commission on Aging.
The funding award, along with a $16,700 matching contribution from the commission, will be used to assist with the purchase of a new kitchen and dining equipment, office equipment and lighting for the Welch Senior Center. The funding will also assist with the purchase of an additional transport vehicle to help seniors get to the facility, according to Kris Warner, West Virginia State Director of USDA Rural Development.
“We are pleased to be able to assist the McDowell County Commission on Aging as they continue to make improvements to their facilities and improve the lives of seniors in rural West Virginia,” Warner said in a prepared statement. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has continued to work untiringly as a strong partner to the Mountain State, because we know that when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”
Warner said the Rural Development investment is part of 20 statewide Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants representing a total investment of more than $6.5 million.
Warner said USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
