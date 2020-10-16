By CHARLES OWENS
WELCH — The Trump Administration announced Friday a $3.2 million funding award for McDowell County that will allow for the construction of a new ATV campground registration welcome center.
The project will be developed near the Ashland Scenic Campground through a $3.2 Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan, according USDA Rural Development West Virginia State Director Kris Warner.
Warner said the funding will be used to construct a new campground registration welcome center with retail facility, eight new lodges, all-terrain vehicle wash station, playground and entertainment facility. Warner said the project will create five new jobs.
Warner said the administration also approved a $25,000 Rural Business Development Grant to create a comprehensive business inventory that will catalogue existing businesses, available store fronts for business expansion, and public recreational and tourist attraction amenities. He said the USDA investment will help save nine jobs.
Warner said the administration approved a third $50,000 Rural Business Development Grant to provide technical assistance to start-up businesses in McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
“We are pleased to be able to help rural West Virginia organizations and communities who are dedicated to helping the Mountain State remain safe, clean, and economically prosperous,”Warner said in news release announcing the federal funding award. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has continued to work untiringly as a strong partner to local businesses and communities because we know that when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”
