BLUEFIELD — The large Hardee's sign was flattened on Bluefield Avenue Wednesday afternoon after being struck by an unattended U-Haul truck.
At around 3:30 p.m., the Hardee’s sign was hit by a U-Haul truck and knocked into the turning lane on the corner of Bluefield Avenue and Highland Avenue.
The Bluefield Police Department and Bluefield Fire Department responded to the incident.
Patrolman A.E. Green, lead officer on the scene, said the driver of the vehicle, who is a UPS delivery driver, was inside Hardee’s on break when the truck started to roll backwards towards the sign.
The driver was assigned the U-Haul in order to finish his deliveries when his original UPS truck broke down earlier in the day.
“The truck was either not put into gear properly or the parking break malfunctioned which caused the truck to roll,” said Green.
The driver saw the truck rolling and tried to jump back in to stop it, but he was unable to get the truck to stop before it crashed into the sign.
The turning lane is still blocked by the sign, and law enforcement has called the city for help removing the sign from the road.
Motorists should take caution driving on Bluefield Avenue, and Green said they expect it will take an hour to an hour and a half to get the sign and debris out of the road.
