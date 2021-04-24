PRINCETON — One man was transported Friday to Princeton Community hospital after his pickup truck struck a military recruitment center on South Walker Street.
The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. when the truck left the South Walker Plaza where Community Connections, Inc. is located, crossed South Walker Street and hit the Armed Forces Career Center, according to Sgt. E.G. Nunn with the Princeton Police Department.
The Princeton Rescue Squad took the driver, who was alone in the pickup truck, to Princeton Community Hospital. The crash was under investigation. A medical emergency was one possibility, Nunn said.
One recruiter was at the center, but he was not injured. One vehicle was clipped when the pickup crossed the road. No other injuries were reported.
The Princeton Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene. The building appeared to have mostly cosmetic damage, Nunn said.
