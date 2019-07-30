BECKLEY – An out-of-state truck driver faced multiple charges Tuesday after he failed to pay a West Virginia Turnpike toll and led state troopers in a pursuit.
The incident started at 2:09 p.m. when Cpl. M.J. Glende of the West Virginia State Police Parkways Detachment was dispatched to Barrier B North on Interstate 77 about a male truck driver who refused to pay the toll, according to a statement issued by District Commander First Sgt. R.A. Maddy.
Glende spoke with 37-year-old Maurice Loyd of Alabama. Loyd refused to pay the toll and jumped back into his truck, ignoring orders to stop.
"Mr. Loyd then fled in the white, 2009 International Tractor Trailer he was operating. The pursuit continued to the 74 mile marker of I-77 North where he pulled over and surrendered without incident," according to the statement.
Loyd was charged with fingerprint refusal, obstructing, and fleeing in a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
