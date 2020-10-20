PIPESTEM – More opportunities to hook a trophy fish started appearing in West Virginia’s lakes Tuesday when an inaugural trout stocking took place at one of the region’s state parks.
State officials met at Pipestem State Park to watch as Long Branch Lake was stocked with large trout. Gov. Jim Justice showed off some of the fish and put a net full of them into the lake himself.
“This was the inaugural stocking of our trophy fish,” Justice said. “We’re stocking throughout the state, and started (Monday). It goes for two weeks and we’re stocking 6,000 pounds of these really trophy fish; and then in addition to that, we’re stocking another 5,000. So we’ve got a lot of really giant trophy fish going out, and everybody ought to have a big time.”
West Virginia’s tourism industry has been doing well despite the pandemic, he said.
“I tell you, our state has grown in tourism just leaps and bounds, and it continues to do exactly just that,” Justice stated. “And really and truly, with the pandemic, a lot of people are wanting to come to West Virginia to get away. But tourism was really started to ramp up and explode in a positive away a year and a half ago, and it’s continued to just grow by leaps and bounds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.