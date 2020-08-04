PRINCETON — Heavy rain forecasted for early today has led to flash flood watches for much of the region, but most of the rain coming from a storm’s influence and tropical moisture will be to the east of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, a forecaster said Monday evening.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a flash flood watch Monday for Mercer County and Southwest Virginia counties including Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe.
Excessive rainfall was possible while Tropical Storm Isaias moved north along the East Coast. Much of this rain could be to the east toward Richmond, Va. and Charlotte Courthouse, and away from southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, according to meteorologist Eric Taylor.
“The biggest threat overall is the heavy rain,” Taylor said. “In southern West Virginia, we’re not looking for too much.”
This rain is being generated by part of the tropical storm and some tropical moisture passing over the area.
“It looks like what you saw (Monday) really should be it except for some showers and some fog overnight,” Taylor added.
Flash flood watches were called as a precaution when bands of tropical moisture started “setting up” near the region Monday, he said.
Forecasters expected about a 10th to a quarter inch of rain Monday evening and another 10th of an inch today except for higher amounts during thunderstorms.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.