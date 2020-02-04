PIPESTEM – A search through rugged, wooded terrain continued Tuesday for a local woman who wandered away from her home.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment were searching for Michelle Artripe, 55, who disappeared Sunday from her Brush Creek Falls Road residence sometime between 2 and 9 a.m., according to Trooper J.L. Wood.
Wood said that Artripe, who takes medication, has wandered away on previous occasions and returned on her own.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Department assisted the searchers Monday and were available if needed again, Wood said. Members of volunteer fire departments from across Mercer County have joined the search.
"We would like to thank those guys," Wood said. "We've had 20 firefighters at least."
Trained searchers from Virginia were scheduled at arrive Wednesday. A helicopter was used Monday, Wood said.
Due to the rugged terrain, volunteers were not being asked to join in the effort due to safety concerns.
"You could fall down there and go down a cliff or something. It's just very dangerous terrain," he said. "It's not that we don't want help, but we have to worry about their safety as well."
