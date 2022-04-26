Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing woman, who was last seen Monday evening in McDowell County.
Darla A. Dale, 30, was last seen in the Maybeury community, which is located near the McDowell and Mercer County line, Monday evening. She was wearing shorts and a white tank top, according to Senior Trooper K.M. Saddler with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment.
Anyone who has any information regarding Dale’s whereabouts is asked to contact Senior Trooper J.B. Fox at the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment at 304-425-2101 or 304-256-6700.
