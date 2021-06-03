By STAFF REPORTS
PEMBROKE, Va. — Four arrests were made early Wednesday morning after the Virginia State Police answered a call about a disturbance on a Mountain Valley Pipeline right of way in Giles County, Va.
The Virginia State Police received the call at 5:32 a.m. about several people causing a disturbance at the pipeline right of way along Doe Creek Road, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered more than a dozen individuals, Geller stated. Four of them had secured themselves through the use of ‘sleeping dragons’ to an 8-foot tall wooden structure that was shaped like a bird.
The following individuals were safely removed from the property and charged with trespassing, obstructing free passage and interfering with property rights:
• Zachariah R. Benevento-Zahner, 22, of Harrisonburg, Va.
• Ethan N. Hughes, 50, no address available.
• Dylan V.V. Bremner, 23, of Atlanta, Ga.
• Valerie A. Hahn, 52, of Richford, NY.
