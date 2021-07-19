TAZEWELL, Va. – Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that was reported Sunday on Jewell Ridge Road in Tazewell County, Va.
The Virginia State Police responded 12:54 p.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 67 (Jewell Ridge Road.) almost two miles south of Route 616 (Smith Ridge Road), according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police.
A 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 67 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road where it struck a guardrail, Crouch said. It then went down an embankment, overturned and struck several trees.
The driver, Christopher R. Brown, 45, of Jewell Ridge, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Two passengers, James A. Justus, 38, and John T. Whitt, Jr., 26, sustained minor injuries in the crash, Crouch said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.