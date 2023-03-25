BLUEFIELD — Dozens of egg-shaped peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate waited for the frosting flowers and leaves that will make them fundraising treats for the Easter season.
About 2,100 peanut butter eggs were being made at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bluefield. It’s a fundraising effort conducted by the Methodist Women to help pay for mission projects.
“This is probably, I think, our 28th year,” said Judy Raines, the group’s president. “We’re getting pretty good at it.”
Groups of volunteers work to make the Easter eggs, and each group has a task to perform to make and package hundreds of them at a time. For instance, there are mixers, chocolate dippers, decorators and wrappers, Raines said. “And some of us do all of it.”
Volunteers using soft funnels filled with icing carefully went down the rows of eggs and applied their part of the decorations.
“Are those leaves OK?” asked Mitzi Turner.
“Gosh, they’re beautiful,” Ginny Hill replied.
The Easter eggs are now on sale, Raines said. Each peanut butter and chocolate Easter egg is $5 apiece.
People interested in buying the Easter eggs can call the church at 304-327-4478 or Raines at 304-327-6956.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
