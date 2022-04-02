BLUEFIELD — Teams mixing peanut butter filing, molding it into eggs, dipping those eggs into melted chocolate, decorating the eggs and then packaging them are getting hundreds of treats ready for Easter.
Trinity United Methodist Women are currently making their peanut butter Easter eggs to help fund mission projects. These Easter eggs have been made for more than 30 years, said Sara Crews, one of people making the annual treats.
“Well, this year we’re making around 1,800 of them,” Crews said. “We’ve done really well. We’ve done 2,000 in the past, and they sell good.”
Making so many peanut butter Easter eggs usually takes between two to three weeks. Five different teams work in shifts to get the them ready for the Easter season.
“First, we have the mixers. That’s the team of ladies who mix the confectionary sugar, butter and peanut butter,” Crews said. “And then we have a group called the molders that come in.”
The molders put the peanut butter mix into pans that create eggs that weigh a little more than 3 ounces apiece. The new eggs are refrigerated so they will be ready for dipping.
“A team of five, six ladies get the chocolate and melt it in the microwave, and then we dip the eggs,” Crews said. “The next group comes in and decorates them. A team of about four ladies put little flowers on them.”
The final step is to take green “Easter grass,” place it in boxes and package the eggs. Then the eggs are ready for sale and Easter baskets. Orders were being taken already.
The Easter eggs are $4 each.
“Like today, we had an order for 100,” Crews stated. “They sell out pretty quickly and we like to sell out by Easter.”
People who want to order from this year’s batch of peanut butter Easter eggs can contact the Trinity United Methodist Church on College Avenue. “And you can call the church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., place an order and then we fill the order; and they can drop by the church and pick it up,” she said. “And sometimes, we deliver.”
Trinity United Methodist Church can be reached at 304-327-7448.
