BLUEFIELD — Residents, businesses, hospitals and local governments will all benefit from the $2.2 trillion relief package that has passed the Senate and is expected to be passed by the House today in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“West Virginians want to make sure our hospitals, health care professionals, patients, working families, small businesses, and local governments have the resources they need to handle the effects of this pandemic,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., after passage of the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Capito said the package will help provide needed supplies to healthcare workers and first-responders.
“By focusing on those battling the disease day in and day out, we’re hopeful we can slow the spread so hospitals and other care facilities feel less overwhelmed,” she said. “We’re addressing the needs of small businesses not only by giving them loans they need to stay afloat, but also incentivizing them to keep people on their payrolls. We’re looking after the workers who might have gotten laid off or their hours cut with individual payments to pay their rent and groceries. We’re listening to our state and local governments, giving them block grants so they can use these additional funds to meet the unique challenges in their communities.”
One of the first actions will be to send taxpayers checks.
The act, she said, directs financial relief to middle-class families, with payments of $1,200 for individuals earning up to $75,000 per year or $2,400 per couple earning up to $150,000 per year plus $500 per child.
Payments are lowered as a person’s income increases above those limits.
Small businesses will benefit from $350 billion on loans set aside to help them meet payroll and pay rent and other bills.
An additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits for workers laid off due to the current economic crisis is included as well as an another $600 unemployment benefit each week from the federal government for four months.
Other stimulus items include:
• $150 billion to help cover COVID expenditures of state and local governments, $1.25 billion of which will be allocated to West Virginia.
• Significant loan funding and financial assistance available to industries of national importance, to maintain these industries and retain workers.
• $100 billion for hospitals, community health centers, and other medical providers to address COVID related expenses and increase capacity.
• $20 billion for veterans’ health care programs.
• $16 billion for the Strategic National Stockpile to purchase more protective equipment, respirators, and other vital items.
• $45 billion for FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Fund along with increasing funds for FEMA grants that benefit local West Virginia localities and first responders, through Capito’s chairmanship of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.
• $11 billion for vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and other medical needs.
• $8.8 billion for child nutrition programs, nearly $16 billion for SNAP, and $450 million for food banks.
“Thankfully, the final bill has what the previous versions lacked – robust funding for states and local governments, including funding for a state and local Coronavirus Relief fund, FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide for the immediate need to protect citizens and help them recover from the overwhelming effects of COVID-19, grants to provide emergency support to local school systems and higher education institutions, additional funding for elementary, secondary, and higher education, and increased access to mental health services,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a statement Thursday.
“I hope the House will quickly take up and pass our bipartisan recovery bill,” he said. “It’s critical that we move quickly so that we can help so many in our country who need it right now.”
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday the act will mean that “an incredible amount of dollars will … flow to West Virginia.”
By next week, he said, businesses will have a road map to the dollars they need to survive and workers will soon see some relief as well as taxpayers.
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said the CARES Act will provide help where it’s needed during this crisis.
“This is not the first step Congress has taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, nor will it be the last,” he said. “This bill provides significant financial relief to our families and businesses struggling with the effects of widespread closures and other public health measures.”
The legislation is expected to be considered by the House of Representatives this morning.
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) will vote for it.
“Our country faces an extraordinary crisis with far-reaching impacts on American life,” he said in a statement Thursday. “This situation calls for urgency and a broad-based response. I have read the complete text of the CARES Act. While I do not agree with everything in the bill, I believe that it will deliver on its most important goals – helping Americans out of work due to the coronavirus, offering support to small businesses, and providing federal health agencies, states, and local governments with the funding and equipment they need as they continue to fight this pandemic.”
