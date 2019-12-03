BLUEWELL — Area residents will once again have the opportunity to enjoy a “trifecta” of Christmas parades on Saturday, Dec. 7..
Skip Crane, A Bluewell community leader, said the parades in Bramwell, Montcalm and Bluewell have been presented for 50 years.
“We have always scheduled our ‘tri-town’ parades on the same day so our citizens can decorate their floats and attend the parades conveniently,” he said. “People seem to get busier every year, so it helps ease the constraints of multiple parades on multiple days. Our area residents seem to enjoy the day.”
Bramwell will hold its annual Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street. Then Montcalm’s parade will kick off at 12 noon from Montcalm Elementary School to the Fire Department.
Bluewell will end the parade day at 3 p.m. with its parade forming in the Kroger parking lot and traveling along Rt. 52 to First Community Bank.
“Travelers may wish to avoid the Bluewell area from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. as Rt. 52 will be closed to through traffic until the parade ends,” Crane said.
There is no need to call and sign up, he added.
“Tradition allows those who wish to be in the parades to be at the line-up sites 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the parade,” he said.
Churches, clubs, marching bands, Scouts, Shriners, businesses, decorated ATVs, hoverboards, scooters, horses and anything else appropriate are welcome, he said.
Line-up in Bramwell is from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. across the bridge on the road to Coopers and Pocahontas. Montcalm line-up is from 11 a.m. until noon at Montcalm Elementary School.
In Bluewell, motor vehicles and horses line up from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kroger’s while pedestrian groups line up in the Cravens-Shires parking lot.
“The Bluewell Lions Club will distribute free hardback books along the Bluewell parade route to kids under 10,” Crane said. “Also, kids should bring a bag for candy pick-up. So much candy is often left on the road due to kids not having a bag. We are hoping for a beautiful day and big crowds at all three parades. We hope to see you there.”
Crane also said the annual Bramwell Holiday Home Tour is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
No reservations are needed and the $15 tickets may be purchased on the day of the tour at Bramwell Presbyterian Church in the middle of town.
