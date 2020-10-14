PRINCETON — Trick-or-treaters will roam Mercer County this year, but they and their families will be asked to wear masks and take other precautions advised by the Centers for Disease Control.
During their October meeting, members of the Mercer County Commission approved trick-or-treat times for this year’s Halloween. This year, Oct. 31 falls on a Saturday.
Trick or treat in Mercer County will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Commissioner Greg Puckett said the county would not place any restrictions on trick-or-treating, but everybody will be asked to go by CDC guidelines to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On Halloween on Oct. 31, we’re not really enforcing any restrictions,” Commissioner Bill Archer. We’re just asking that everyone follow recommendations from the CDC for socially distancing so they can be safe out there. It’s a really challenging time for safety. Even for young people who are out on the roads, they need adult supervision to go out to different places; especially when they’re in rural areas in the county. There’s no restrictions on going out and having a good time.”
Besides practicing social distancing and wearing masks to guard against COVID-19, parents also need to take precautions such as checking their children’s trick or treat candy before they eat it, Archer added.
“Caution is the key, I think, and taking the proper precautions,” he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
