Community Trick or Treat times and events are as follows:
Oct. 30:
The West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment will be hosting a Trunk or Treat program for area children on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. the State Police detachment located at 850 Virginia Avenue in Welch.
Fairview Christian Church in Princeton will hold a Fall Festival with the FCCC Youth Group starting at 6 p.m. Come for a night of Halloween and harvest fun! There will be games, prizes, a cake walk, a costume contest, and lots of candy!
The First Baptist Church of Bluewell, located at 189 Pinnacle Rd. in Bluefield, will hold a Trunk or Treat at their location 6 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 31:
Mercer County
• Athens — 6 to 8 p.m.
Mount Jackson Baptist Church’s Great Pumpkin Trunk or Treat. Bounce house, face painting, costume contest, chili cook-off.
• Bluefield — 6 to 8 p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, corner of Peck and Bedford Streets, Bluefield will host Hallelujah night 5 till 7 p.m. for children. Trunk or Treat will start at 5 p.m., food and activities will follow. Door prizes will be given out.
Lorton Lick Baptist Church in Bluefield will hold their Fall Festival starting at 6 p.m. with food, fun, games, prizes and, of course, candy. Costumes allowed, but not required for children ages 2-12.
• Oakvale — 6 to 8 p.m.
• Princeton — 6 to 8 p.m.
Monster Mash, downtown Princeton 6 to 10 p.m. – Trick or Treat on Mercer St, performance pumpkin carving, life-size candyland at the library, costume contest, Rocky Horror Picture Show at midnight and more. Go to the Facebook event page for more information.
Mercer Mall trick or treat 6 to 8 p.m. - Start in Center Court to get a free Mercer Mall trick or treat bag & a glow bracelet!
Johnston Chapel Trunk or Treat 6:30 to 8 p.m. Candy, popcorn, hot chocolate and other treats, plus games and a hayride!
McDowell County
• Anawalt — 5 to 9 p.m.
• Iaeger — 5 to 8 p.m.
• Keystone — 6 to 8 p.m.
Tazewell County
• Bluefield, Va. — 5 to 7 p.m.
• Pocahontas, Va. — 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
• Tazewell, Va. — 6 to 8 p.m.
Town of Tazewell’s Trunk or Treat along Main St. 6-8 p.m.
Pure in Heart Ministries, 1767 Lake Witten Rd. in N. Tazewell, will hold a Hallelujah Night event with decorated trunks for treating, plenty of candy, popcorn & hot chocolate, pumpkin painting, and the story of Halloween.
Bland County, Va.
• Trunk or Treat at Bland Co. Fairgrounds - Set up between 5 to 6:15 p.m. Dinner and games 6:30 to 7;30, Trunk or treat 7:30 to 8. Call Hannah at 276-688-4701 for more information.
If you have a trick-or-treat event or a trunk-or-treat event you would like to include on our list, email news@bdtonline.com or call 304-327-2811 Monday – Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
