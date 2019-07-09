PRINCETON — A trial remained on track Monday for a Mercer County man facing first-degree murder in the death of a Princeton woman whose body was at a Princeton apartment on Christmas Day 2017.
Roger Lee Lemons Jr., 46, of Princeton came before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a motions hearing. Lemons was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Seal, 33, of 415 Mercer Street in Princeton. Seal’s body was found on Christmas Day 2017 when one of her relatives went to her apartment.
Lemons has been at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver since Dec. 26, 2017. He was arrested then for allegedly violating a domestic violence petition filed on Seal’s behalf. Detective C.C. Butler of the Princeton Police Department said after the arrest that Lemons has to be removed from the apartment. Lemons was charged with first-degree murder after the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Seal’s death was a homicide.
Attorney David Kelley, who is representing Lemons with attorney William Huffman, said the defense was waiting for a cellphone expert. Kelley said having a cellphone expert at the trial is “absolutely vital” to the defense’s case.
The movements Lemons made when the murder occurred were allegedly traced by signals off cellphone towers. Lemons “virtually lived across the street” from Seal’s apartment and had access to her WiFi connection, Kelley said. The cellphone specialist could say that the phone Lemons was using was within a certain radius of Seal’s apartment and not inside the apartment.
Huffman said the defense also wanted to make a motion concerning a statement Lemons made to a police officer after being arrested. Lemons was outside with the officer for a smoke break when the officer made statements that prompted Lemons to remark about the case. Huffman said Lemons had not been Mirandized at that time.
Sadler set a hearing date from July 24 to hear motions concerning evidence and statements made in the case. He said he would take a defense motion about statements the police made concerning show prints found in the snow near the scene under advisement.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Janet Williamson represented the state at Monday’s hearing.
Lemons is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The trial is scheduled to begin in early August.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.