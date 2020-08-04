PRINCETON — A trial date was set Monday for a Virginia man facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and, in a separate case, charges of DUI with death and DUI with serious injury.

Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 40, of Woodstock, Va. appeared by video conference before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a status hearing. Olivo was charged on Nov. 4, 2019 with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had a prior felony drug conviction in Virginia, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch.

Sadler set a new trial date for Oct. 6. Olivo is being held without bond, Lynch said.

Olivo was arrested and charged with DUI with death and DUI with serious injury after a May 24 head-on collision between a vehicle he was driving and a UTV being driven by a couple who had recently married.

Corey Lee McKinney of the Montcalm area was pronounced dead at the crash scene on Crane Creek Road, Sgt. A.P. Christian with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment stated. His wife, Sabrina McKinney, was seriously injured.

Christian said after Olivo’s arrest that the preliminary investigation revealed that Olivo’s vehicle was left of center when it hit the UTV on Crane Creek Road.

Olivo’s case has been bound over to the Mercer County Grand Jury, but he has not been indicted yet, Lynch said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com