PRINCETON — A trial for a Mercer County woman facing felony child abuse charges was rescheduled Monday in circuit court so experts would have more time to examine evidence pertaining to the case.
Marlene Sexton Robinson, 58, of Freeman appeared for a motions hearing before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills. Robinson was indicted in October 2018 on three charges of felony child abuse. Her trial had been scheduled to begin today.
The incident leading to one charge occurred at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 school year and was investigated by the West Virginia State Police. Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s then received a complaint in late September 2018 about incidents that allegedly happened Sept. 12 and Oct. 1, 2018. The three incidents happened at Bluewell Elementary School.
Robinson was subsequently indicted on all three charges.
The victim in the first incident was a 5-year-old child, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police Trooper A.S. Reed.
Reed stated in his complaint that he watched a surveillance video showing Robinson grab the victim by his arm.
“The child fell to the ground at which time the accused drug the victim by the arm while the child was on his belly for a long distance, the victim was dragged on the belly by the arm for approximately three minutes,” the complaint stated. “The accused then left the child in the cafeteria floor and dropped his book bag on him before leaving the scene.”
Sommers said the victim in his case was a different student, but one who was also 5 years old. His victim was a student in Robinson’s class.
Robinson’s trial was rescheduled for a later date while child abuse experts in Charleston examine video evidence in the case, Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said after the hearing.
Robinson is currently free on bond. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer represented the state at Monday’s hearing. Robinson is being represented by attorney Ward Morgan.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
