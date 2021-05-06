PRINCETON — Lengthy interviews with the defendant and the testimony of expert witnesses were heard Wednesday as the trial of a Mercer County man facing first-degree murder continued in circuit court.
The trial of Timothy Paul Hager, 24, of Bluefield started Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. Hager has been charged with first-degree murder in the July 11, 2019 shooting death of Joshua Rasnick. The incident occurred at Hager’s home along Stony Ridge Road. An AK-47 semiautomatic rifle was recovered outside the home along with a 30-round magazine, and shell casings were discovered in a hallway leading to the front door. An additional shell casing was found in the kitchen area, and Rasnick, who had been shot twice, was found in a room near the front door.
Testimony resumed when Wednesday morning when Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department returned to the stand. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch, who represented the state with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer, asked Sommers to label on a photograph projected on a television screen for the jury where shell casings and blood were found in Hager’s home.
Sommers then testified about two statements he took from Hager. One was taken several hours after the shooting, and the second was recorded about four days later.
Lynch asked Sommers if Hager had been read his Miranda rights. Sommers replied that Hager was advised of his rights, and reminded of them again before the second interview was started.
In his first statement, Hager said there was a fight between Rasnick and Lindsey Lawrence, a woman who had arrived with him. Hager said that Rasnick slapped Lawrence, and that she grabbed the AK-47 and started shooting. Hager said that he tried to grab the rifle.
Sommers described how Hager told him that Lawrence fired the weapon between five and eight times, and that Rasnick was hit twice.
“He said Lindsey dropped (rifle) in the kitchen and took off running,” Sommers said.
Hager later said the rifle could be found behind his house, “which was odd because he initially said Lindsey had dropped it in the kitchen,” Sommers stated.
The jurors were supplied with transcripts they could follow while they watched the videos of both interviews. Sitting shirtless during the first interview, Hager said he would tell investigators the truth.
“I’ll tell you the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” he stated.
Hager told Sommers at the first interview that he did not shoot anybody, and said that he had struggled with Lawrence for the gun. After the shooting, she threw it down in the kitchen. Hager said that he ran out the back door and into the woods.
Lynch questioned Sommers when the first video concluded. She said that Hager stated that Rasnick had been drinking, but a medical examiner testified Tuesday that Rasnick had not been drinking.
The investigation showed that Rasnick had been shot while he and Hager were arguing, Lynch said in the state’s opening argument Tuesday.
“Did Timmy deny Josh calling him a bitch in this statement?” Lynch asked.
“He did deny being called a bitch,” Sommers replied.
Sommers said that during the second interview, Hager’s account “evolved a little more.” Hager than alleged that Rasnick and Lawrence had been fighting and that Rasnick struck her, so he was trying to stop her from shooting him.
Hager changed his story again when he was told about the evidence, Sommers said. Hager then admitted to being the shooter and said he was trying to defend Lawrence. In another part of the first interview, Hager said that Rasnick had hit Lawrence and that she had a bleeding lip.
“She had no injuries,” Sommers testified.
Attorney Ryan Flanigan, who represented Hager with attorney Joshua Lawson, asked Sommers about gunshot residue that was found on Hager’s right hand. The left hand had no residue on it.
Flanigan also showed Sommers photographs of the kitchen and pointed out that police had not marked anything of interest on the walls. Lawrence had testified Tuesday that she had heard a bullet “whizz by her ear” while she was there.
“No bullet holes were found in the kitchen? Flangian asked.
“Correct,” Sommers said.
Lawrence also testified that she hid behind the house near a dog kennel after the shooting. Flanigan asked if this was where the AK-47 was found, and Sommers said this was correct.
Specialists from the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory testified about the results of tests they conducted. Josh Haynes of the forensic lab analyzed the AK-47’s textured grip and the magazine for DNA. The DNA of at least two individuals was found on the rifle and the DNA of at least three was found on the magazine. When questioned by Joshua Lawson, Haynes said there was no information on how or when any of the DNA could have been left behind.
The next technician, Nicole MacEwan, tested samples for gunshot residue. She testified that gunshot residue is “easily transferable” and easily removed by rubbing hands on clothing or washing hands. The residue can get on a person by touching an object or being in an environment where a gun was fired as well as firing a gun.
Gunshot residue was found on Hager’s right palm, and on the right back, right palm and left back of Lawrence’s hands, MacEwan said.
A firearms specialist, Calissa Carper, testified that she checked shell casings found at the scene with samples fired from the AK-47, and they were a match.
During testimony Tuesday, Sommers said that the shell casings found in the hallway indicated that the shooter was advancing on Rasnick while he was heading for the front door. Flanigan asked Carper if the casings could have bounced off the wall and been kicked after the rifle ejected them. Carper replied that this was possible.
“So there is really no way to say, based on the location of bullet casings, where a person was standing when firing a gun?” Flanigan asked.
Carper said that this would be hard to determine.
The state rested its case Wednesday afternoon. The trial resumes today.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
