PRINCETON — A trial started Tuesday for a mother and father facing charges felony charges and possibly life in prison regarding the November 2018 death of their 20-month-old son, a child the mother had called “her surprise angel.”
Corey Moore, 29, and Christy Moore, 27, both of Princeton, were charged on Nov. 8, 2018 after their underweight and malnourished son, Jeremiah, was brought to the Princeton Community Hospital ER on Nov. 8, 2018. The child died when he was about to be transferred by helicopter to another hospital.
Both Corey and Christy Moore are facing charges of murder of a child by a parent, custodian or guardian and child neglect resulting in death. The penalty in West Virginia for child neglect resulting in death is three to 15 years in jail. For murder of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, it is considered first-degree murder and punishable by life in prison.
Using a big-screen television Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler showed the jury a photograph of Jeremiah taken several months before he was brought to the emergency room. He was sitting in a high chair and eating cake. He was born on Feb. 15, 2017. At that time, his mother, who was overweight, did not know she was pregnant, Sitler said. She called the new baby “her surprise angel.”
“Jeremiah progressed in a healthy fashion,” Sitler stated, adding that he had a healthy appetite, was growing, and did not show signs of any congenital abnormality.
“He’s a happy, healthy, well-adjusted child,” Sitler told the jury.
Sitler then showed the jury photographs of the Moore home’s refrigerator and a chest freezer, and pointed out that both appliances were well-stocked with food; both photos were shot in November 2018. Photos of Corey Moore and Christy Moore taken when they were arrested showed they were both overweight at that time. Both parents were unemployed.
Sitler then showed the jurors a photograph of Jeremiah which was taken on Nov. 8, 2018 after he arrived at PCH. In the photo, the 20-month-old boy was very thin.
“He was the most malnourished child any of them (PCH medical personnel) had seen in their experience,” Sitler said.
Two other people who were living in the home, John Adkins – Christy Moore’s brother – and Janet Adkins, both of Princeton are scheduled to testify, Sitler said. Both were charged in the case, but they are pleading guilty to felony conspiracy, which carries a term of one to five years in prison. They started working night shifts at their jobs four months before the child was taken to the hospital. Sitler stated they were not the child’s primary custodians or caregivers.
Attorney Joe Harvey, who is representing Corey and Christy Moore along with attorneys John Byrd, David Kelley and Kim Moore, that the child had started losing weight.
“One thing I’m sure the state and I agree on is that this is a tragedy and shouldn’t have happened, but it did and the question is how did it happen,” Harvey said to the jury. “Now to convict Mr. and Mrs. Moore, the state has to prove they maliciously and intentionally caused the death of Jeremiah by depriving him of food. Now, when you look at these pictures, you think it’s obvious. What you have to look at and try to determine is why, why after 10 months here in West Virginia taking care of him, he has toys, clothes, what happened?”
Harvey said the evidence would show that in July 2018, Jeremiah Moore started losing weight. The parents did not notice at first since he was still running around and playing. He was still eating, “but for some reason his body was not absorbing the nutrients and he continued to lose weight,” Harvey stated.
“You’ve got to understand, folks, with a child this size, a couple of pounds makes a difference,” he stated.
“And a virus runs through the family,” Harvey added. “You’re going to hear testimony that other people in the household had this virus. Jeremiah got sick. It starts with a runny nose, crankiness. She (Christy Moore) gives him Children’s Tylenol. They think it’s a cold, but they don’t know whatever condition he had was exacerbated with this virus. He rapidly loses weight.”
Harvey told the jury that to prove murder of a child by a parent, the state must show how the parent “maliciously and intentionally caused the death.” On the child neglect charge, the emergency room doctor would try to establish a cause of death, malnutrition, but would not be able to say for sure how that malnutrition occurred.
“He can’t tell you if it was from a metabolic condition,” Harvey said.
Harvey also said the parents were trying to boost their child’s weight.
“You have to look at the common sense of how and why it happened. They did they best they could as Jeremiah got sicker and sicker in order to save his life,” Harvey told the jury.
The first witness, Nurse Jessica Weiss, RN, testified she was in the ER on Nov. 8, 2018. While Sitler was questioning her, she said her first impression of the child was “severe malnutrition.”
Weiss also said she noted the child’s “poor hygiene” and open sores on his skin. She became upset and cried quietly at one point while looking at the photographs. The ER staff tried to give the child intravenous solutions, but could not find a vein. They tried to establish an IV in his shin bones, but “he did not react” when a drill had to be used, she stated.
While being questioned by Harvey and attorney David Kelley, Reiss said the PCH staff tried to hydrate the child, too.
Dr. Rickey Bradley, who was on duty in the ER, testified that the child “was obviously extremely emaciated” and was “extremely malnourished.” He weighed about 20 pounds, which was about 7 pounds underweight.
Both Harvey and Byrd said Bradley was not qualified to give an opinion about the child’s cause of death. While Harvey was cross-examining him, Bradley he had not had training in metabolic disorders since medical school.
Bradley said while Sitler questioned him that the child’s sodium levels indicated that he had become dehydrated not because of diarrhea or vomiting, but from a “lack of water.”
The trial continues today before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills.
