BLUEFIELD — As area families settle down today for a Thanksgiving feast, volunteers with the Community Christmas Tree are hopeful that contributions to the 105th Little Jimmie campaign will pick up.
No donations were received Wednesday, and the campaign is still $39,950 short of its $45,000 goal.
So far only $5,050.00 has been raised for the Little Jimmie program.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual campaign provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Additional help is needed to meet this year’s goal.
Registration for this year’s shopping event is already underway online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie.
The campaign is utilizing an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month.
A Little Jimmie shopping event will be held in December.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
Nov 23 2022
Beginning balance $5050.00
Daily total 0.00
Ending balance $5050.00
