BLUEFIELD — Volunteer shoppers sought out Christmas wishes Thursday while the Community Christmas Tree continued getting donations, but another $13,965 is needed to help hundreds of children in need.
For 102 years, the Community Christmas Tree, also known across the region as Little Jimmie, provides red gift bags to area children who might otherwise have nothing in their stockings or under their trees on Christmas morning. The gift bags contain presents including toys, cold-weather gear, food, a book and other items.
A vintage drawing illustrates the heartbreak children can feel on Christmas morning if it looks like Santa Claus has forgotten them. In this drawing, a young girl is comforting a little boy, known known as Little Jimmie, who’s crying because his stocking under their little Christmas tree is empty. It’s obvious that they live in poverty. She tells him that maybe Santa will come next year.
Dedicated volunteers organize the Community Christmas Tree party, the gift bag distribution, and the shopping needed to find the gifts that make sure children are not disappointed like Little Jimmie. Volunteer shopping teams including the Bluefield Daily Telegraph sales staff and the East River Mountain Street Rods did their shopping Thursday.
The fact that volunteers do the work behind the Little Jimmie program means that every dollar donated to the program is spent on filling the gift bags with Christmas joy. This year’s goal is $40,000.
This year the Community Christmas Tree Party will be held Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union. A new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the party’s former location, the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, to Bluefield College. Bluefield College was happy to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and the bag distribution was no longer available.
Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform a Christmas show with favorite holiday songs at this year’s party.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the program can send checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office on 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance . . . $25,390.18
• In loving memory of my husband Jack E Phillips by Lorna Phillips ... $50.00
• Norris and Doris Sue Kantor ... $100.00
• In loving memory of Chrysanthe Rantis and Helen Stamoulis by Ann and Sophia ... $50.00
• M. W. Neal Jr. ... $50.00
• Anonymous ... $45.00
• In memory of Harold and Grace Robinette ... $200.00
• In loving memory or Bob and Kathleen Bingham ... $50.00
• In loving memory of Margaret and Bob Meador ... $ 50.00
• In loving memory of Frank Billings by Catherine Billings ... $50.00
Daily total: . . . $645.00
Total to date: . . . $26,035.18
