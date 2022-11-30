BLUEFIELD — Contributions to the Community Christmas Tree continued Tuesday, but the campaign is still far short of its goal.
Donations Tuesday of $337 brought this year’s total to date to $23,162.00. But the 2022 Little Jimmie campaign is still $21,838 short of its $45,000 goal.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree provides toys to area children who otherwise would go without at Christmas. The campaign is now in its 105th year of existence.
Additional help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal, and to ensure that no child goes without at Christmas.
Registration for this year’s shopping event is already underway online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. Parents can register their children for the campaign through Sunday, Dec. 4.
The campaign is utilizing an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month.
The Little Jimmie shopping event will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va., Walmart.
Anyone with questions regarding the upcoming shopping event can call 304-327-2899.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
November 30 2022
Beginning Balance $22,825.00
• In memory of Clara Louise Kitts, my beloved wife $100.00
• Jane Hillis $25.00
• Anonymous $10.00
• In memory of Milty and Lousie Wiley $50.00
• In memory of Bill and Georgia Stanley $50.00
• Vearl Clayton $25.00
• In loving memory of our son, David Matthew, for his 47th birthday (Dec 4) by Lloyd and Denise Hall $47.00
• In loving memory of our grandson, Kenneth Carlos, and our son-in-law John Mark Poe by Lloyd and Denise Hall $10.00
• In loving memory of our parents, Kenneth and Ollie Woodall, and Kelly and Dorothy Hall, and my sister Betsy Woodall Andress (support ALS research) by Lloyd and Denise Woodall Hall $10.00
• In loving memory of Roy Blankenship and Judy Blankenship Hagy, “Special Friends / Family Forever” by Denise Hall $10.00
Daily total $337.00
Total-to-date ..$23,162.00
