GRUNDY — Buchanan County is the first municipality in the region to enact an emergency ordinance restricting out-of-county travel into the county, but enforcement may be an issue.
The board of supervisors in an emergency meeting Wednesday night passed the ordinance to help protect residents from the coronavirus (COVID-19), action taken after 12 positive cases have been confirmed at Mountain Mission School near Grundy.
According to the ordinance, “Travel by out of county residents into Buchanan County is not permitted beyond 24 hours, except for the three following exceptions: 1) employment purposes; 2) for educational purposes, namely in regard to the Appalachian School of Law and the Appalachian College of Pharmacy; and 3) an invitation by a county resident for family purposes … This ordinance shall be enforced by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff, in his discretion, is authorized to conduct traffic check points to assure that travel within Buchanan County is within the permitted travel restrictions.”
Lee Moise, attorney for the county, said the ordinance follows the restrictions from Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Orders that include a stay-at-home provision and travel only when it’s essential.
The purpose, Moise said, is to not only try to protect residents but also to “flatten the curve” related to the number of positive cases and “comply with the Governor’s stay-at-home order.”
“All we are trying to do is provide some enforcement mechanism for the Governor’s executive orders to protect citizens,” he said. “This is a brand new situation, a pandemic that is so contagious. None of us has experienced this before.”
Sheriff John McClanahan said on Thursday his department is trying to figure out the most effective way to enforce the law.
“The only thing we are even considering is spot checking,” he said, referring to stopping traffic at various locations much like a routine stop to check for driver’s license, registration, tags and inspection stickers.
McClanahan said enforcement does present challenges and it’s difficult to know who may be staying in the county long or who may be coming in for no legal reason.
Any violators who are caught will be given a warning first, he added, followed by a citation for the second offense and that is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can carry a fine and even jail time.
“We are discussing it and deciding how to handle it,” he said, but the spot checks are likely to happen.
“We are doing everything in our power to keep Buchanan County citizens safe and we will enforce the ordinance the best way we can,” he said.
On Wednesday, Mountain Mission School President Chris Mitchell confirmed that four staff members and eight student have tested positive for the coronavirus. The school is residence to nearly 200 children from ages 2 to 20 from throughout the United States and several foreign countries. The home provides housing, education, religious services, sports and college prep courses through private donors.
Moise said the ordinance is only temporary with a sunset date of June 10 and he, like everyone else, hopes it is lifted as soon as possible and if everyone just tried to comply with the Governor’s orders the crisis will be over sooner rather than later.
Buchanan County routinely wants visitors, he added.
“We have been doing everything we can as a county to promote tourism,” he said, adding many visitors come to the county for the elk sightings and ATV trails. “Restricting travel is not something we want to do. We want people to visit, but right now we have unique circumstances with a pandemic. We need to get through this and get it behind us.”
Moise also said that an amendment to the emergency order requiring the wearing of face masks in retail stores exempts an individual who has “a verified health reason that they cannot wear a face covering.”
Regarding businesses, the ordinance also says all essential businesses will comply with the following:
• Clearly mark an entrance to the store that is separate from a clearly marked exit to the store to reduce cross-travel of customers, when the store has at least two entries/exits available;
• Allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet in the store or 20 percent of a store’s capacity as established by the Fire Marshall;
• Maintain a count of customers that have entered the store; upon reaching capacity, admit customers on a “1-out-1-in” basis;
• Encourage one-way movement through store aisles using floor markers and direction from associates;
• Direct customers to exit the store through a designated exit door;
• Designate with signage, tape, or by other means at least six (6) feet spacing requirements for customers who are waiting in line for entry to the building, for cash register check- out, customer service desk, and any other location where persons may be waiting for service from business staff…”
“We are trying to seriously do our part to flatten the curve…and stay home,” he said. “We are all in this together and trying to get it over with. Let’s get through this and get it over as quickly as we can.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.