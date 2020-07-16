Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.