BLUEFIELD — Out-of-state travel is being blamed for additional coronavirus cases in Mercer County.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, three of the four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday evening are the result of travel.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the health department, said all individuals involved in the travel cases have been located and are currently isolating. He said contact tracing has been completed in all three cases.
A fourth new case in Mercer County is being attributed to community spread of the virus, according to Bragg.
The county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 67. There have been four virus-related hospitalizations to date in Mercer County and one virus-related death at Princeton Community Hospital that didn’t involve a resident of Mercer County.
The Daily Telegraph will receive additional updates at 3 p.m and 5 p.m. today, so more confirmed cases are possible.
Bragg said 38 of the 67 people in Mercer County have already recovered from the virus.
However, there is still a discrepancy between the local health department numbers and the data being provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which is reporting 39 active virus cases in Mercer County and only 28 recoveries.
As part of the state’s initiative to increase testing, the Mercer County Health Department in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be offering free COVID19 testing today the health department office in Green Valley from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free testing is available to all individuals of Mercer County, including asymptomatic individuals or those who have no signs or symptoms of the virus. Proof of insurance is not required, but those who are tested should bring an identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results.
New virus cases also continue to emerge in Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
Tazewell County reported another new virus case Thursday which brings the county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 infections to date to 35. Eight new cases have been reported in Tazewell County since July 2nd, according to a statement posted online by county officials. The statement indicated there have been no virus-related deaths or hospitalizations in Tazewell County to date.
Buchanan County reported three new virus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s cumulative total to date to 51. There has been one virus-related hospitalization so far in Buchanan County.
Bland County also reported two new virus cases Thursday which brings its cumulative total of COVID-19 infections to date to five. There have been no hospitalizations in Bland County.
One hospitalization has been reported in Monroe County. Monroe County currently has a cumulative total of 14 cases. McDowell County is currently holding at 12 virus cases.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.