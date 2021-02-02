FANCY GAP, Va. – A travel advisory was issued Tuesday after high winds overturned four tractor-trailers in the Fancy Gap, Va. area of Interstate 77.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division and Virginia Department of Transportation have issued a travel advisory for the safety of commercial vehicles on Interstate 77 at the Virginia — North Carolina line, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
The Fancy Gap region of I-77 in Carroll County is experiencing sustained winds of 35 mph to 40 mph, with dangerous wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Because the severe winds are to continue through the evening Wednesday, the Virginia State Police is advising commercial motor vehicles with a gross weight of less than 25,000 pounds to avoid using Interstate 77 through the Fancy Gap region, which is between the 2 and 3 mile markers inside Virginia, Geller said.
Commercial vehicles with a gross weight of less than 25,000 pounds are advised to seek an alternate route until the winds safely subside, Geller said. The I-77 travel lanes are open to through traffic, but motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the Fancy Gap area.
State police have already responded to four overturned tractor-trailers on I-77 Tuesday morning at the 2 mile marker.
The first occurred at approximately 5:38 a.m. when a tractor-trailer was blown over as it was traveling north on I-77. The vehicle overturned onto the guardrail. The driver was not injured.
At 6:18 a.m., a second tractor-trailer overturned while traveling in the northbound lane of I-77. That driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A third tractor-trailer overturned at 7:47 a.m. and a fourth at 9:03 a.m. Neither of those crashes resulted in injuries to the driver, Geller stated.
