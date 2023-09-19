PRINCETON — A system made of buoys, cables and a steel cage on floats is now ready to trap trash coming down a Mercer County waterway and keep it from going into one of the nation’s scenic rivers.
County employees and volunteers worked near a bridge at Brushy Creek Street off Brickyard Road to install a system the catches litter being washed downstream. Chris Mullens of Princeton worked with Litter Control Officer Josh Parks and Emergency Management Director Keith Gunnoe to get the system in place.
“We’re installing a trash collection system called the trash trout. It comes from a company down in Asheville, NC,” Mullens said. “A couple of other places in West Virginia have done it and we wanted to try it for ourselves and see if it collected trash as well as being something educational for the community.”
Buoys connected to steel cables funnel litter into the trash trout’s cage.
“The way it works, every time we have a rain event – not necessarily a flood event – but any time the water comes up, the trash gets flushed to the creek and hopefully the collection system will collect it here,” Mullens stated.
Mullens, Litter Control Officer Josh Parks, members of the Mercer County Commission and others will be checking the trash trout to see how much litter it has collected and clean it out.
“Hopefully what we can do is get some people to volunteer,” Mullens said. “We’ll call them river keepers. They’ll come down and do it for volunteer work.”
Setting up the trash trout took about five to six hours.
“We had to come and clear some brush,” Mullens recalled. “We had to put some anchors in and then as far as putting in the system itself, it only took maybe a couple of hours.”
County Commission President Bill Archer said the new litter catcher could help clean the Bluestone River.
“Oh, I think it’s great because it will be able to get some of that material that floats down the stream before it gets to the Bluestone and that’s one of our major goals,” Archer said. “It’s to put different stoppages in here to eliminate some of the garbage that’s going into the Bluestone system. Our ultimate goal is to try and make the Bluestone pure enough for the entire river to be considered a Wild and Scenic River. Only the 9 miles of it down from Pipestem down to Hinton are part of the Wild and Scenic River. It’s the only National Wild and Scenic River in West Virginia or Virginia, and it’s only the last 9 miles. Our goal is to try and stop all this pollution.”
If the Brush Creek trash trout works out, more trash trouts could go in other local streams.
“This our test run on Brush Creek,” Parks said. “Our ultimate goal is to get them in Wide Mouth and Crane Creek, too, most of our major tributaries to the Bluestone River. This is a really great location. It’s kind of a meandering, slower section, so we want this to be our test run; plus we want to do some wetland rehabilitation of lower Brush Creek around Gardner, so that will keep the trash out of that whole wetland area and going to the Bluestone.”
In July, the county commission approved $7,500 for the trash trout. The money came from the county’s video lottery fund.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.