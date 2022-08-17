PRINCETON — Plans for eventually moving the Princeton Recreation Department as well as the police department and the fire department took a step forward this week when the Princeton City Council conducted a public hearing about transferring some city property to the Princeton Economic Development Authority.
The city council conducted a public hearing about the possible transfer of 11.27 acres of city property at the intersection of Morrison Drive and Courthouse Road to the Princeton Economic Development Authority. Structures standing on this land include the former Municipal Building now housing the Princeton Police Department and the Princeton Fire Department, the Public Works hanger, Princeton Recreation Center, softball fields and the city dog park.
Economic Development Specialist Samuel Lusk said that the city council conducted the public hearing, but he later recommended that the councilors table the actual transfer until a later date. In the future, they can go ahead with a vote since they have held a public hearing already.
The city departments now on the property will be moving to the new municipal complex on Bee Street, opening up the land for economic development. Lusk said the property is now zoned for office and commercial use. If investors bought some or all of it for residential use, they would have to get a variance from the city.
