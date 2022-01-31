BLUEFIELD, Va. — A train derailment involving 30 cars has occurred in the town limits of Bluefield, Va.
An intermodal Norfolk Southern train derailed 30 cars near Bluefield, Connor Spielmaker, media relations manager for Norfolk Southern, said Monday.
"A small number of those derailed cars were categorized as hazmat (majority of which were actually empty) but none of them spilled anything," Spielmaker said. "Our hazmat crews are on-site simply as a matter of procedure. Otherwise, crews are currently on-site re-railing the train to get it moving again."
The train derailment occurred Monday morning in Bluefield, Va., near the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
There were no reports of injuries.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.