VIVIAN — Workers began clearing the 20-car Norfolk and Southern train derailment in Vivian on Sunday.
On the scene, employees from Norfolk Southern, Donahue Brothers Inc. Emergency Railroad Services and Cranemasters worked to clear the scene. With the cars on their sides near Elkhorn Creek and five of them in the creek, crews were working to remove the toppled cars.
According to an employee from Cranemasters, the company is a “specialized lifting outfit that works in lifting derailed trains.” As of 4 p.m., Sunday evening, the Cranemasters crew had just arrived on the scene, according to the employee.
On the Donahue Brothers website, the company is described as responding to railroad emergencies in West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Barboursville, according to the website.
As crews worked to assess the derailment, a derailed car, reading, “Carbon Dioxide Refrigerated Liquid,” could be seen on its side next to the creek.
Several of the the toppled train cars are described as being hazardous material carriers. The cars are reported as being empty prior to their derailment, including those that are labeled as hazardous materials, according to Kimball Fire Department Fire Chief Jimmy Gianato.
According to Gianato, there is no risk to public safety.
The derailment occurred on June 20 and is the second derailment to happen in the Vivian area in the past several years. In 2013, a train owned by Norfolk Southern and containing asphalt derailed near the same area.
The previous derailment resulted in hazmat crews responding because the asphalt spilled into Elkhorn Creek.
Norfolk Southern could not be reached for comment.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
